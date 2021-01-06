Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.13

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1915582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of C$34.02 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.