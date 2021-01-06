Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.24

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 813796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$2.75 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$303.97 million and a PE ratio of -108.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.