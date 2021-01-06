New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.05

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 2069490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB set a C$1.70 target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.37.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$231.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

