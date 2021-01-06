British & American Investment Trust (BAF.L) (LON:BAF) Shares Gap Down to $33.50

British & American Investment Trust (BAF.L) (LON:BAF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.50, but opened at $30.00. British & American Investment Trust (BAF.L) shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 1,250 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63. The company has a market capitalization of £8.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 15%. British & American Investment Trust (BAF.L)’s payout ratio is -0.32%.

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

