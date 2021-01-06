Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $19.28

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 61,253 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,214. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

