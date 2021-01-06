$38.71 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce $38.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.10 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $76.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $210.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.20 million to $212.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $199.13 million, with estimates ranging from $190.02 million to $202.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Target Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

NASDAQ TH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 5,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $173.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

