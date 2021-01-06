Brokerages Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target at $62.86

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 442,272 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI traded up $9.63 on Friday, hitting $84.94. 113,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

