SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
SILV stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.79. 89,132 shares of the company traded hands.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.