SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

SILV stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.79. 89,132 shares of the company traded hands.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

