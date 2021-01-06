Aviva’s (AVVIY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Aviva stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 37,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,605. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. Aviva has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

