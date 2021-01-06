Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.11

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.11 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 3537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

MBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.