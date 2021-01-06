Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.17

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.17 and last traded at $130.02, with a volume of 5312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.61.

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

In related news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,379.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,526,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $2,770,959. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $5,296,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

