Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.13.

KL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,601. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

