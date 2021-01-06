DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

NYSE DTE traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $121.51. 15,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

