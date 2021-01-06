Analysts Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Target Price at $88.33

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

CONMED stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.37. 15,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,464. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,881.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. CONMED has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

