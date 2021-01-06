Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Truist

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.41.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.48. 50,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $245.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.32 and a 200-day moving average of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.