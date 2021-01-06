Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $9.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.
In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NDLS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,201. The company has a market cap of $386.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.31.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.31 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
