Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $9.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 129,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,201. The company has a market cap of $386.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.31 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

