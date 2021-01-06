Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Covetrus alerts:

NASDAQ CVET traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $417,067. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1,007.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Covetrus by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Covetrus by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 108,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 214,193 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 58,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.