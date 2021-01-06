The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT Raised to $38.00 at Craig Hallum

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JYNT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of The Joint stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,289. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.50 million, a P/E ratio of 106.97 and a beta of 1.26.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Joint by 17.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Joint by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Joint by 137.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth about $187,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

