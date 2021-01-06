Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $401.19 million, a P/E ratio of 134.53 and a beta of 1.90. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110,233 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

