Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLPEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Klépierre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

KLPEF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.20. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. Klépierre has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $37.94.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.