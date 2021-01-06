Fusion Market Capitalization Achieves $8.48 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Fusion has a market cap of $8.48 million and $1.53 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Ethfinex and Bibox. During the last week, Fusion has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,337.29 or 0.96258626 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,992,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,422,400 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

