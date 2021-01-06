pNetwork Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. pNetwork has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00046518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00319545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.19 or 0.03011299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,048,826 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.