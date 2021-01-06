Beer Money 1-Day Volume Reaches $12,123.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $405,876.26 and $12,123.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00046518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00319545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.19 or 0.03011299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

