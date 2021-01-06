Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.80

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.64, with a volume of 314035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.