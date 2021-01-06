frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.00

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 7252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,899,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in frontdoor by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after buying an additional 1,181,018 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in frontdoor by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,244,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 725,564 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,645,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in frontdoor by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,901,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,888,000 after buying an additional 536,585 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

