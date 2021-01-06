Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.50

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $95.50, with a volume of 10861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

