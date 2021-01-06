Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.50

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 12023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,588.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,241,160. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,259,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 181,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 800.0% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

