AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.52

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $69.28, with a volume of 5773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get AAON alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 74.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 128.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.