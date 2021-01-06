BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.56

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.56 and last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 3898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

