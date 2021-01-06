Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Raised to $75.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MBUU. BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.
NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. 14,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $68.94.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
