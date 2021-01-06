Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Raised to $75.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MBUU. BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. 14,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.