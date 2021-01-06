Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

STNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of STNG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 80,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,682. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $668.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 14.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $738,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

