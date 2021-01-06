J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $9.07 on Wednesday, hitting $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,408. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 181.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

