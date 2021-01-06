DAD Chain (DAD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major exchanges. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00046194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00319437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.39 or 0.03033785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DAD Chain Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

