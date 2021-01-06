SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
SLQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.
Shares of SelectQuote stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -139.81. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00.
In other SelectQuote news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Further Reading: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.