SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of SelectQuote stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -139.81. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

