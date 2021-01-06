ZrCoin Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $59,332.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00117584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00211653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00498185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00249495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016974 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

