Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Hits $58.07 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Hotbit, Sistemkoin and BitMax. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $58.07 million and $13.60 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00046194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00319437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.39 or 0.03033785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitMax, Sistemkoin, Bgogo, IDEX, Huobi Korea, Coinsuper, Bitinka, ABCC, Bilaxy, Coinone, CoinExchange, Coinall, KuCoin, Bithumb, Hotbit, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

