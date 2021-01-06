Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.18.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Dover by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,207,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dover by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after purchasing an additional 207,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.15. 21,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.