Brokerages Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post $8.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.50 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $7.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $33.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.82 billion to $33.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $35.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Shares of DG stock traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.77. 112,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.22. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after acquiring an additional 609,041 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 516,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.