BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.32

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 131165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of C$27.68 million and a P/E ratio of -155.00.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) Company Profile (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

