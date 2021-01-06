The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.96

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 13099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

ANDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $823.84 million, a P/E ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 127,107 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 284.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 212,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 86.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

