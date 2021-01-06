East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.35

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 684800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

About East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

