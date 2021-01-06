Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.50

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.50 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 425224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of £185.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1,904.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.51.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

