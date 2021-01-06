Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.84

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 354634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.
Several brokerages have commented on TKO. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$496.98 million and a P/E ratio of -10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,400. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,459.10. Insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,486 over the last three months.
About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
