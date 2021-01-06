Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.84

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 354634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Several brokerages have commented on TKO. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$496.98 million and a P/E ratio of -10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.78 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,400. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,459.10. Insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,486 over the last three months.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

