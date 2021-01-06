Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,232. The firm has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

