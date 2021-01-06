TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFFP shares. B. Riley started coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,307,161 shares of company stock valued at $18,514,263. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,471 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,556,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

TFFP stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $357.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

