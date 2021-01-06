Analysts Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) PT at $10.75

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $244.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 million. Research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

