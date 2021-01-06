First American Bank Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First American Bank cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,498 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

NYSE UNP traded up $5.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.91. 73,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,882. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The company has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

