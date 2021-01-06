Brokerages Set Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target at $25.00

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CODX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.63. 47,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,177. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of -3.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 18,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $199,808.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $171,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,305 shares of company stock worth $1,883,480. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 525,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

