BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Cap of $545,062.72

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $545,062.72 and approximately $138,178.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,702.45 or 1.00683822 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064994 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 914,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,869 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

