IG Gold (IGG) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, TRX Market, CoinExchange and ABCC. IG Gold has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $8,171.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00119785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00215613 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00506393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00049845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006086 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC, CoinExchange and TRX Market. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

